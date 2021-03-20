Man caught on camera stealing hotel clerk’s purse in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Police are seeking a man they say was caught on camera stealing a hotel clerk’s purse in Williamsburg.

According to Williamsburg Police, the man, described as a Black male between the age of 40 and 50, entered the hotel in the 1800 block of Richmond Road and stole the desk clerk’s purse while the clerk was away from her desk.

The incident occurred just after 5 a.m. on Thursday.

The alleged suspect is described to be around 200 pounds and was wearing a royal blue cap and blue/black winter style coat and jeans at the time of the incident.

Officials say he was possibly in a silver van.

Photo Courtesy – Williamsburg Police

If you or anyone you know has any information, call the department at 757-220-2331 or the Crime Line and leave a tip anonymously 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.