Man caught attempting to deliver drugs inside VPRJ

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Two inmates at the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail are facing new charges following a recent drug bust.

According to VPRJ officials, inmates Michael M. Holland, II and Wesley A. Kimrey are facing new charges following the arrest of Jerrad C. Peck on Monday.

Officials say Peck tried to deliver drugs into the jail and was apprehended during the incident. Holland has been in the custody of VPRJ since November of 2020 and is serving a sentence for probation violations for felony assault, assault & battery, and shoplifting. Kimrey was committed to VPRJ in June of 2020 and is currently waiting for his court hearing on four counts of distribution of narcotics.

Peck was arrested for conspiracy to deliver drugs to a prisoner and remains at the VPrj without bond. Both Kimrey and Holland face additional charges.