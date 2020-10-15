Man arrested in connection to vehicle theft, break-ins in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – Police have arrested 18-year-old George J. Pope IV after numerous vehicle break-ins were reported in Williamsburg.

Law enforcement says he was served several warrants and arrested on October 13 for crimes they say he committed in mid-September.

18-year-old George J. Pope IV

According to police, on September 13, Pope stole a vehicle from the 600 block of Richmond Road. Multiple cars were also broken into in the 200 block of Lewis Burwell Place.

Police said the stolen vehicle was found, but damages to the vehicle amounted to more than $1,000 in repairs.

Police also say multiple items were stolen from those vehicles, including credit cards, car keys, personal identification cards, and other personal items.

Pope, of Newport News, is facing felony charges of grand larceny, credit card theft, and property damage as well as 18 misdemeanor counts of entering a vehicle with intent to commit any crime.

Williamsburg Police are reminding citizens not to leave valuables in their vehicles, especially firearms, and to make sure vehicles are locked at all times and parked in a well-lit area when possible.

If you have had your vehicle broken into, police urge you to contact your local law enforcement agency and file a report.

