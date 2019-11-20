Man arrested for allegedly beating woman at JCC residence in April

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A man was arrested nearly seven months after he was recorded allegedly beating a woman at a James City County residence.

Justin Monson, 32, of James City County, was arrested Friday and charged with abduction, domestic assault and battery and preventing a person from summoning police, James City County Police said.

According to police, a woman reported she was assaulted by Monson during an argument April 26.

She began to record Monson during the altercation as he was yelling and cursing, then he allegedly jumped on her and began to hit her with the phone she was using to record, police said.

Monson is accused of grabbing the woman’s arms and taking the phone from her. She tried to get the phone back but was unable, police said.

The woman then went upstairs to get her car keys and children so they could leave the house, but Monson blocked her from leaving, police said.

The woman went to James City County Police Friday and reported the incident. She showed photos of redness on her chest that resulted from the incident.

Police then secured warrants and arrested Monson. They transported him to the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail.