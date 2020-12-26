Man arrested following shooting, domestic assault incident at Great Wolf Lodge

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office says a man has been arrested following a domestic assault incident at Great Wolf Lodge Christmas night.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were dispatched to Great Wolf lodge just before 10:30 p.m. Friday evening regarding a shooting.

Deputies say a family member of the alleged suspect called 911 saying they had shot the man in the leg in self-defense.

The man, identified as 27-year-old Micquan Reed from Pennsylvania, was transported to Riverside Regional Hospital with a non life-threatening wound.

After being released from the hospital, Reed was arrested and charged with strangulation and domestic assault.

He is currently in the custody of the Virginia Regional Peninsula Jail.