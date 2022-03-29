WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — A man has been arrested and accused of shooting a dog in Williamsburg over the weekend.

According to the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office, they initially got the call around 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 26, about a possible shooting of a dog in the 1600 block of Merrimac Trail.

The caller told authorities that she heard three shots and saw two dogs running in the woods, one of which was bleeding.

Moments later, deputies received a call from a resident near Country Club Apartments telling the deputies that they found the injured dog. Deputies took the dog to the emergency vet’s office.

Due to the condition of the injured dog, medical staff decided to put the dog to sleep.

After further investigation, deputies arrested 31-year-old Dustin Lee Cheeseman. Deputies learned that the dog allegedly acted aggressively toward the suspect and a neighbor.

Cheeseman is facing multiple charges including reckless handling of a firearm, animal cruelty and malicious wounding of an animal. He is currently in the custody of the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail on an unsecured bond.

The owner of the dog has been located and met with the veterinarian.