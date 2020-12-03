Majority of WJCC students return to remote learning platform Monday due to increase in coronavirus cases

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Most students in the Williamsburg-James City County Public Schools will return to a remote learning platform Monday due to the increase in coronavirus cases.

Officials say the change will begin Dec. 7 and remain in effect until at least Jan. 11. The only exception is for special education and English Language students who have been in-person learning since September and will continue until Winter Break.

The news comes less than a month after an in-person learning plan was released. The recent spike in local cases caused Superintendent Dr. Olwen E. Herron and the school division to send a letter to families and staff notifying them of the change.

“The increasing number of COVID cases locally and regionally is causing great concern right now. This week alone, seven WJCC Schools students and staff members reported positive COVID-19 tests. Several others said they must quarantine following direct contact with a friend or family member who has tested positive,” Herron said.

The letter continues to say that the Peninsula Health Department’s daily locality metric is reporting that James City County has seen increases in cases for the last 36 consecutive days.

Additionally, WJCC Schools has been at both the “higher” and “highest” risk level for transmission over the last five days based on CDC school metrics.

“I’m asking all families to join us in practicing social distancing, wearing your face covering, and washing your hands frequently. We must all do our part to keep our community safe and our students on track for in-person learning,” said Herron.

“By working together and caring for one another, we will strengthen our community and our schools. As always, thank you for your support,” he continued.

Click here to read the full letter.