WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — If you are looking for a maritime career, a local organization is hosting a job fair in Williamsburg.

Click here to subscribe to our breaking news email alerts

The fair, in partnership with Tidewater Staffing and Virginia Career Works, will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 29. It will be at 4601 Opportunity Way, room 118, in Williamsburg.

Event organizers say they are looking to hire both entry-level and skilled tradespeople. No experience is needed for entry-level positions and training is free.

Those interested can earn shipyard certifications while they are working entry-level jobs. The starting pay $7/hr for the day shift and $18/hr for the night shift.

Anyone attending the event is asked to bring their resume, state-issued identification card, birth
certificate and a high school diploma.

The following positions are available:

  • Fire Preventers
  • Powertoolers
  • Pipefitters
  • Shipfitters
  • Marine Carpenters
  • Marine Electricians
  • Structural Welders
  • Aluminum Tig Welders
  • Marine Insulators
  • Boat Shop Technicians
  • CNC Machinists
  • Sheet Metal Mechanics
  • Warehouse Safety Officer
  • NDT Inspector
  • Riggers
  • Spray Painters
  • Sandblasters
  • Equipment Maintenance Techs
  • Marine Handymen
  • Mechanics