WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — If you are looking for a maritime career, a local organization is hosting a job fair in Williamsburg.
The fair, in partnership with Tidewater Staffing and Virginia Career Works, will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 29. It will be at 4601 Opportunity Way, room 118, in Williamsburg.
Event organizers say they are looking to hire both entry-level and skilled tradespeople. No experience is needed for entry-level positions and training is free.
Those interested can earn shipyard certifications while they are working entry-level jobs. The starting pay $7/hr for the day shift and $18/hr for the night shift.
Anyone attending the event is asked to bring their resume, state-issued identification card, birth
certificate and a high school diploma.
The following positions are available:
- Fire Preventers
- Powertoolers
- Pipefitters
- Shipfitters
- Marine Carpenters
- Marine Electricians
- Structural Welders
- Aluminum Tig Welders
- Marine Insulators
- Boat Shop Technicians
- CNC Machinists
- Sheet Metal Mechanics
- Warehouse Safety Officer
- NDT Inspector
- Riggers
- Spray Painters
- Sandblasters
- Equipment Maintenance Techs
- Marine Handymen
- Mechanics