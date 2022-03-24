Event organizers say they are looking to hire both entry-level and skilled tradespeople.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — If you are looking for a maritime career, a local organization is hosting a job fair in Williamsburg.

The fair, in partnership with Tidewater Staffing and Virginia Career Works, will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 29. It will be at 4601 Opportunity Way, room 118, in Williamsburg.

Event organizers say they are looking to hire both entry-level and skilled tradespeople. No experience is needed for entry-level positions and training is free.

Those interested can earn shipyard certifications while they are working entry-level jobs. The starting pay $7/hr for the day shift and $18/hr for the night shift.

Anyone attending the event is asked to bring their resume, state-issued identification card, birth

certificate and a high school diploma.

The following positions are available: