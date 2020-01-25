Longtime VPRJ officer dies while on duty at jail Thursday

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail says one of its longtime employees died while on duty Thursday evening.

Maj. Angelanette Moore, the director of facility operations, died during her normal operations, the jail wrote in a news release.

Moore had worked at the jail for more than 20 years and served in several capacities, including records supervisor, assistant director of support services and director of security.

“Words cannot properly express what Team VPRJ is feeling today. We are all profoundly saddened by the untimely passing of Major Moore. Major Moore was an admired and respected member of the VPRJ family. Major Moore was 100% dedicated to her chosen career in corrections. She genuinely enjoyed her work, and was committed to training and developing her junior Officers. Major Moore’s presence was that of a strict but always fair professional. Major Moore was dedicated to this Agency and the respectful and proper care of those committed to custody. Our thoughts and prayers remain with Major Moore’s family during this tragic time, and we will continue to provide them with assistance as they grieve her loss.” – Superintendent Col. Roy Witham

VPRJ is working with the Peninsula Emergency Services Council to

provide crisis and grief counseling to VPRJ staff.