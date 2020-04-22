Local musicians get back to work with live streaming partnership

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Many musicians who relied on live performances as their sole source of income have literally been stripped of their primary means to earn a living during the coronavirus shutdown.

Local musician Paul Todd and founder of Iota Creative Collective Sam Eure have partnered with Retro Daddio to bring weekly live streaming performances in an effort to help put money back in musicians’ pockets. The live streams last about an hour can be watched via the Live from Retro Daddio Facebook page on Thursday at 7:30 p.m., Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 5 p.m., and Sunday at 11 a.m.

These live sessions encourage online chat where the audience can cheer and make song requests. Viewers have the opportunity to support the artist via their virtual tip jar using Venmo, PayPal, and a few other virtual payment methods. Those that tip are entered to win gift cards donated by local businesses.

Artist lineup and information found online.

Each show is set up to replace a show that would be happening if local breweries and restaurants were still open. The artists are still promoting these businesses during their performances to help support take-out and delivery for these establishments.

This is currently the third week of live broadcasts and so far, it has been a success and the Virginia Beer Company now sponsors the event.

“In a world without COVID-19, the Virginia Beer Company stage would be teeming with these local musicians” says Robby Willey, co-founder VBC. “The brewery was an early supporter of the local music scene and this is a way to support them while providing easy access to entertainment and a sense of normalcy for our fans and followers.”

Eure adds, “Iota is adapting operations to fit the needs of local musicians and businesses as they evolve through the COVID-19 era, staying true to its creative community vision.”

The venue Retro Daddio is a local retail shop located at 6610-V Mooretown Road in York County that is doing its best to support the community during the virus shutdown.

“I firmly believe that Williamsburg has a wealth of local talent, and that more people need to discover and support these amazing artists. Now they can do it from the socially distant comfort of their own homes,” says Jen Southard, owner of Retro Daddio.

A reminder from Retro Daddio, “Stay safe and Wash Yo Hands.“

For additional information, please contact Michael Rhodes and Paul Todd.

