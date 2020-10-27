Local jail restarts drug abuse recovery program virtually

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — For inmates inside the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail, a key program supporting recovery from drug abuse has been on the shelve since April due the coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday, jail officials announced that would no longer be the case. The jails partnership with REAL LIFE will restart the We Are In This Together (WAITT) program, but virtually.

WAITT provides videos with instructions put together by REAL LIFE staff featuring individuals still in recovery. The inmates participating also complete workbooks with multiple choice questions and essay scenarios. Their progress will be monitored by VPRJ and REAL LIFE staff.

“We are very excited to offer this option to inmates who want to change and better themselves while they serve their sentences,” said Superintendent Col. Roy Witham. “While we would prefer to have counselors and program personnel in person, a virtual program opportunity is better than no programming at all.”

REAL LIFE works to provide a behavioral modification model to assist individuals in recovering from their addictions and addictive lifestyles. Inmates at VPRJ who graduate the WAITT class are considered for placement in one of the REAL LIFE recovery homes, located in Richmond, Virginia.

