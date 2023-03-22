FILE – In this Aug. 15, 2019 file photo, marijuana grows at an indoor cannabis farm in Gardena, Calif. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – Historic Triangle Drug Prevention Coalition (HTDPC) in collaboration with SpiritWorks Foundation will be hosting a town hall meeting in response to recent changes in laws surrounding marijuana.

The Town Hall will be held on Friday, April 21, at the Williamsburg Regional Library – 515 Scotland Street. Known officially as “Spring Town Hall: 421-Community Response to Marijuana

Legislation,” the goal of the town hall is to figure out what citizens can do to prevent addiction and substance abuse in light of the recent decriminalization of marijuana throughout the United States.

Kevin A. Sabet, Ph.D., internationally recognized authority on drug programs, policy, and implementations, former official at the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy during three U.S. Administrations, and Co-founder/President of SAM Inc. (Smart Approaches to Marijuana) will share his expertise, insights, and trends from other states that have legalized marijuana and the impact it can have on youth, families, and communities.

Established in 2017, Historic Triangle Drug Prevention Coalition aims to improve the quality of life for residents of the Virginia Peninsula by giving a coordinated and collaborative approach to prevention, education, and advocacy on topics such as substance addiction, child abuse, and overdose.

To learn more information, you can visit the HTDPC’s official website or Facebook, or you can contact HTDPC chair, Denise Hall at Denise.Hall@yorkcounty.gov.