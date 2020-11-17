Liberty Ice Pavilion returns to Colonial Williamsburg’s Merchant Square on Nov. 20

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Liberty Ice Pavilion is returning to historic Duke of Gloucester Street in Colonial Williamsburg’s Merchant Square on November 20.

This is the sixth season the ice-skating venue has been sponsored by the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation with a generous grant of $100,000.

This season the Colonial Williamsburg Resorts offer the Glide Into Winter package including an overnight stay at the Williamsburg Inn, Williamsburg Lodge, a Colonial House or the Griffin Hotel, two single-day Liberty Ice Pavilion passes, two Complimentary Skate Rentals and a $10 food and beverage credit good for items at Liberty Ice Pavilion’s Snack Bar.

Complimentary outdoor seating on Duke of Gloucester Street remains available this fall and winter, with plans for placement of portable heaters in outdoor seating areas.

Liberty Ice Pavilion is open:

Nov. 20 – Feb. 15, noon – 8 p.m., Sundays through ThursdaysChristmas and Presidents Day

Noon – 10 p.m. Fridays and Valentine’s Day

10 a.m. – 10 p.m. Saturdays, Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, and New Year’s Day.

Single-day passes are $14 and $12 for ages 3-12. A Season Skate Pass is $105 and $90 for ages 3-12. Skate rental and skate sharpening are $5.



Snack Bar selections include hot mulled cider, coffee, hot chocolate, hot dogs, tavern chili, cookies, and Raleigh Tavern ginger cakes.

Tickets and additional information about Liberty Ice Pavilion is available by visiting colonialwilliamsburg.org/skate. Additional information about the Glide into Winter package, and reservations, are available by visiting colonialwilliamsburghotels.com or by calling 855-392-3538 toll-free.

All guests are required to follow all safety and social distancing guidelines.

