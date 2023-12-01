WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – Sandra Day O’Connor, the first woman to serve on the United States Supreme Court, died on Dec. 1, 2023 at the age of 93.

She is the second former Chancellor at the College of William & Mary to pass away this week. On Wednesday, former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger died at the age of 100. He served as Chancellor of William & Mary until passing the torch to O’Connor in 2005.

WAVY News 10 was there in April 2006 when O’Connor’s investiture ceremony was held at William & Mary, in Williamsburg.

O’Connor served as the school’s chancellor from 2005 until 2012. Former U.S. Secretary of Defense Robert Gates has held the role since then.