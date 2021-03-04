Jeep run will honor York County woman on her 30th birthday

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — The Jeep community in eastern Virginia will come together over the weekend to honor the life of a woman killed in a car crash.

Hailey Diggs, 29, died Feb. 23 in a multi-vehicle crash on Route 199. Diggs drove a yellow Jeep and was part of a community that describes itself as a close-knit family.

That’s why the Middle Peninsula Jeep Association will lead a Jeep run in her memory on Sunday.

“Ironically, it will be Hailey’s 30th birthday on the day the run takes place,” said Kim Buffington, the secretary for the association. “She’s been a Jeeper forever. She loved her yellow Jeep. I think she’s going to be smiling down on everyone and think it’s a pretty big deal. She’d think it’s pretty cool.”

Buffington says she found out about the crash after someone posted in local community groups online that a Jeep was involved. She says many members started to check in on each other.

“A few hours later, we found out it was one of our members, Hailey Diggs. She’s a member of our group, as well as her parents,” Buffington said.

So, Buffington wanted to show Diggs’ family that her Jeep family is here during their time of sorrow. It led her to organize the run. She says around 100 people have said they plan to attend.

“I stepped up because as a mom, if that was me and my child, I would want someone to do that for me. It’s the right thing to do. They need love and support. I’m there for them, as well as everyone else in the Jeep club,” said Buffington.

Buffington says they’re also here to provide meals and other support for the family.

“More than anything, we wanted her family to know that we’re there for you. We got your back,” she said.

Buffington says the run will start at 2 p.m. The group is meeting at York High School and will travel through Colonial Parkway up Route 199. She encourages people to join and hold signs along the road.

York High School is located at 9300 George Washington Memorial Highway.

Family and friends are also asking for donations to be made to the Heritage Humane Society in her honor at 430 Waller Mill Road, Williamsburg.