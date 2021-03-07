Jeep run honors 29-year-old York County woman who died after multi-vehicle crash in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — The Jeep community in eastern Virginia gathered Sunday to honor the life of a 29-year-old woman killed in a car crash in February.

Hailey Diggs, of York County, died Feb. 23 in a multi-vehicle crash on Route 199 in Williamsburg. Diggs drove a yellow Jeep and was part of a community that describes itself as a close-knit family.

A family friend sent in pictures and a video from the memorial ride.

She said about 250 Jeeps, from various clubs, showed up to honor Diggs. The group raised more than $700 to benefit the Heritage Humane Society.

The Jeeps’ route included York High School, to Yorktown Beach, up to Jamestown, and along the Colonial Parkway. The route finished at Brewster’s Ice Cream off Route 5.