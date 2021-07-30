JCC waives fees for disposal of storm debris

Williamsburg

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Damage in the Norge area of James City County after storms July 30, 2021. (Photo courtesy: Ursula Beverly)

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — James City County is temporarily waiving the disposal fee for storm-related debris after a storm with heavy rain and wind made its way through the area Thursday night.

The debris such as tree limbs and other brush can be brought to the Jolly Pond Road Convenience Center for free through Aug. 9.

Jolly Pond Road Convenience Center is open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily and is located at 1204 Jolly Pond Road.

