JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – The James City County Housing Office is hosting its annual Landlord Tenet Resources Event and Rental Fair.

The event is on Monday, April 17 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the JCC Recreational Center, 5301 Longhill Road.

This event is free for all landlords, property managers, and tenants.

Guest speakers will present information on homelessness, eviction court navigation, second-chance housing and fair housing.

The 2023 Rental Fair will also have information on:

Improving Rental Services

Landlord & Tenant Rights

Connecting Tenants to Housing Resources

Pre-registration is encouraged, but not required.

For more information, call the James City County Housing Office at 757-259-5340.