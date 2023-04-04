JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – The James City County Housing Office is hosting its annual Landlord Tenet Resources Event and Rental Fair.
The event is on Monday, April 17 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the JCC Recreational Center, 5301 Longhill Road.
This event is free for all landlords, property managers, and tenants.
Guest speakers will present information on homelessness, eviction court navigation, second-chance housing and fair housing.
The 2023 Rental Fair will also have information on:
- Improving Rental Services
- Landlord & Tenant Rights
- Connecting Tenants to Housing Resources
Pre-registration is encouraged, but not required.
For more information, call the James City County Housing Office at 757-259-5340.
Check WAVY.com for the latest updates.