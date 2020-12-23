JCC residents can recycle Christmas tree for free

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — With the surge in people buying live trees this year to decorate for Christmas, officials with James City County are already ahead of the game with where to bring your tree after the holiday.

Residents can recycle Christmas trees free of charge at any County Convenience Center during normal operating hours through Jan. 31.

The Centers are located at:

117 Tewning Road

1204 Jolly Pond Road

185 Industrial Boulevard

All decorations and tree stands must be removed prior to recycling.

