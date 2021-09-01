JCC police seek person caught on camera attempting to break into car

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — James City County police are once again warning residents to lock their vehicles.

On Wednesday, police released a five-second surveillance video of a person attempting to open a vehicle in a driveway. They’re attempting to identify the person.

Police said in the overnight hours from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, there were numerous incidents reported of theft from vehicles and vehicle tampering. Items that were stolen included purses, wallets, electronics, car keys and cash.

The neighborhoods affected included Powhatan Crossing, The Meadows, First Colony, Westray Downs, Fernbrook, Brandon Woods, Indigo Terrace and Brookhaven neighborhoods as well as on Indigo Dam Road and Wood Violet Lane.

Those with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app on their Apple or Android device or at www.p3Tips.com.

People who have information on the identity of the person in the video can also call Investigator Sten at 757-603-6044 or email leslie.sten@jamescitycountyva.gov.