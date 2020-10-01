JCC Police searching for subjects possibly involved in multiple larcenies from vehicles

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — James City County Police are looking for subjects possibly involved in “multiple incidents of larceny from unlocked vehicles” last month.
Police say that during the early morning hours on Monday, Sept. 21, several unlocked vehicles were broken into. The incidents happened at Brookside Haven on Indian Circle and in Pocahontas Square.
A residential security system captured the subjects in Brookside Haven.
Police are reminding residents to remove valuables and always lock vehicle doors as there have been other recent, similar incidents in the area.
If you are able to identify these subjects or know who may have been involved in these incidents, please contact Investigator Sten at 757-603-6044, via email, or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You may also submit tips online at p3tips.com.
