JCC Police recover body of boater who went missing Sunday

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — James City County Police and the Fire Department recovered the body of a boater Tuesday after he went missing when his canoe overturned Sunday.

Police say they recovered the body of Tionni G. Johnson, a 22-year-old from Lanexa, around 3:10 p.m. Tuesday near where the boat originally flipped in the Little Creek Reservoir.

His body was found about 100 feet offshore in water about 26 feet deep, police said.

James City County Police responded to the Little Creek Reservoir around 3:25 p.m. Sunday for a report of an overturned canoe.

Three men were in the canoe fishing when it overturned. None of them were wearing life jackets.

One of the men, a 19-year-old, was able to swim to shore. He was taken to Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center with injuries not considered life-threatening.

An 18-year-old man was also able to swim to shore. He was not injured.

The third man, Johnson, was unaccounted for.

First responders began a search for Johnson but were unable to find him. The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office, the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries, VCU LifeEvac and Newport News Waterworks assisted in the search.

Weather prevented the search from continuing Monday, but it resumed Tuesday morning. Johnson’s body was found Tuesday afternoon.

Latest Posts: