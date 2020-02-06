JCC Police: Man tased on Route 199 after assaulting father, stealing car

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — James City County Police tased a man and took him into custody on Route 199 Thursday afternoon after he allegedly assaulted his father and stole his car.

Police say the man refused to comply with police commands while reaching toward his waistband, resulting in police using less lethal means — a taser — to take him into custody.

James City County Police were called to a report of an assault in the 200 block of Reflection Drive around 3:45 p.m. Thursday, the department wrote in a news release.

The 71-year-old man said his son had assaulted him and then fled the scene in his vehicle.

Officers “soon” located the vehicle and followed it to Croaker Road, then Interstate 64 east, then to Route 199.

As the vehicle was approaching Route 199 near the Longhill Road exit, police deployed spike strips to stop it.

Once the vehicle stopped, the driver fled the scene on foot but then stopped and “confronted officers,” police said.

He refused to comply with commands and reached toward his waistband.

Officers ended up tasing him and took him into custody.

The man was not injured. The 71-year-old father was also not injured.

One officer on scene sustained a “minor” injury, police said.

The incident remains under investigation.

Police said no further information is available at the time of the news release.

