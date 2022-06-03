WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Following an increase in violence and mass shootings across the country, James City County is hosting a combined active shooter and first aid training course.

The course, co-hosted by James City County Police and James City County Fire Departments, is geared towards the civilian response to active shooter situations and the basic first aid skills used as a result of them.

Event organizers say the course will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. on June 22 at the JCCPD Law Enforcement Center on Opportunity Way in Williamsburg.

There is no cost to attend the event, but attendees must be James City County residents above the age of 18.

Registration is required.