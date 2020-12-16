JCC Police conducting training near the Williamsburg airport and winery on Wednesday

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – James City County Police want to alert the public about training happening Wednesday afternoon near the Williamsburg-Jamestown Airport and The Williamsburg Winery.

The training will be conducted between noon and 4 p.m. at an unoccupied home in the area of Lake Powell Road.

Police said residents in that area will see an increased law enforcement presence. Loud noises are also likely during the training.

“This training is being held as part of the Department’s commitment to maintaining well-trained first responders,” a police news release stated.