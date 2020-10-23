JCC man arrested after crashing convertible, killing passenger

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A James City County man turned himself in to the police Tuesday after being wanted on multiple reckless driving charges including DUI and involuntary manslaughter.

Rafael Alex Osmon, 19, was indicted on Sept. 17 on charges of involuntary manslaughter, involuntary manslaughter DUI, hit and run, reckless driving not under proper control, reckless driving endangering life/limb/property, and reckless driving by speed.

Officials say that Osmon turned himself in to the police on Oct. 20.

On July 4, James City County Police and JCC Fire and Rescue responded to the 200 block of Marclay Road in reference to a single-vehicle crash.

Police say the preliminary investigation revealed that a 19-year-old man was driving a Ford Mustang convertible with four people in the car at a high rate of speed with the top down when he lost control at a curve.

The vehicle then hit a ditch, ejecting a passenger, and went airborne and spun. Police say the passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was identified as 18-year-old Christopher Lee King, of James City County. Police say he was reportedly not wearing a seat belt at the time. Of the four people in total in the car at the time of the crash, police say he was the only one injured.

