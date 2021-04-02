Jar Journeys: Williamsburg Community Growers

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY)– This week, WAVY-TV 10’s Symone Davis and Tamara Scott learn the ins and out of sustainable farming and gardening thanks to the staff at Williamsburg Community Growers.

Executive Director Charlie Morse and Farm Manager Liz Callan discuss their volunteer program, community workshops, plots available for purchase, and where patrons can grow their own food.

Large plots (10 by 20 feet) plot are $45. Small plots (10 by 10 feet) are $30. However, there’s currently a waitlist.

You can volunteer at the farm on Tuesday evenings and Saturday mornings. You can choose to sign a waiver when you arrive or download one from their website www.growwilliamsburg.org. Follow them on Facebook for weather updates and details.