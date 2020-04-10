Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation implements cost reduction efforts at local historical sites to include staff furlough, unpaid leave

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — The Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation Board of Trustees Executive Committee announced on April 10 that the agency will implement various financial cuts in an effort to alleviate budget losses for the fiscal year due to the coronavirus shutdown.

The foundation is an education agency that owns two local living-history sites, Jamestown Settlement and the American Revolution Museum at Yorktown, both of which have been closed since March 14. The committee approved for certain cuts to go in effect by the end of April and include temporary staff furlough, workforce reduction, and possible department restructuring.

Beginning April 26, 221 part-time staff will be furloughed. On June 1, a temporary workforce reduction will go into effect that forces 152 full-time staff to take four to 30 days of unpaid leave through June 30, 2021.

“After exploring a number of cost-saving measures, we acknowledge that our greatest expense is also our greatest asset – our staff,” said Christy S. Coleman, executive director of the Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation. “To mitigate these losses, the agency is implementing one-time savings options, which will enable it to meet its current budget and break even.”

According to officials, the current fiscal year ends June 30 with about a $1.2 million funding gap.

The two historical sites have a combined operating budget of about $19.5 million budget, of which “July 1 through June 30, more than half is appropriated by the General Assembly while the other half is generated through admissions revenue,” according to a statement released.



To balance the budget, additional spending reductions come from across the departments totaling nearly $800,000 as well as freezing new hires and existing employee compensations.



The plan for the upcoming FY2021 budget includes “agency restructuring and an across-the-board workforce reduction plan that impacts wage and classified staff. The workforce reduction plan will be a mix of furloughs and unpaid time off,” which is expected to “eliminate deficits forecast at $1.1 million up to $3.8 million.”

