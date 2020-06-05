Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation announces new COVID-19 operations update

The Jamestown Settlement and American Revolution Museum in Yorktown are scheduled to reopen for the public on June 24.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — The Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation says museums will take extra precautions to welcome visitors safely this summer.

Although museums remain closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Jamestown Settlement and American Revolution Museum at Yorktown anticipate reopening on Wednesday, June 24, as Virginia moves progresses in its Forward Virginia plan.

“We look forward to welcoming everyone back to our museums,” said Christy S. Coleman, executive director of the Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation.

The foundation says there will be several adjustments to operations and access to outdoor living-history areas and gallery exhibits to allow visitors to enjoy the museums while following social distancing guidelines.

Additional adjustments to museum operations include the following:

Masks will be required indoors for public spaces for visitors and staff.

Social distancing of at least 6 feet, is encouraged between guests, individual family groups, and staff.

In the outdoor living-history areas, capacity will be limited to a certain number of visitors at a time.

In the indoor exhibition galleries, the use of interactive touch screens will be prohibited

Capacity in the museum theater and gallery films will be limited to a certain number of guests at a time.

Plexiglas shields will be in place in front of registers and public-facing counters and cash registers in the visitor services areas, gift shops, and museum cafes.

Additional hand-sanitizing stations will be available throughout museums to supplement handwashing.

There will be increased efforts to disinfect high-touch areas including surfaces, doorknobs, and stairwells, in both the exhibition galleries and outdoor living-history areas.

The museums’ indoor galleries and films will be open with limited capacities from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Aug. 15.

Outdoor living-history areas are accessible for visitors from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Signage will indicate the number of visitors allowed at one time.

Museum employees will receive advanced training on safety protocols and social-distancing procedures developed to protect themselves and museum visitors, based on guidance from government and public health officials.

For more information on the Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation as they continue to monitor health guidelines, click here.

Latest Posts