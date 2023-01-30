WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WRIC) – In honor of Black History Month, Jamestown Settlement and the American Revolution Museum at Yorktown will present gallery exhibits and special events that showcase the experiences of Africans and African Americans in early America throughout February.

The programming will begin a special The Williamsburg Symphony Orchestra performance on Feb. 1 at 6:30 p.m. in the “From Africa to Virginia” gallery. On Feb. 4, actor James Cameron will portray John Rollison, an 18th-century Virginia resident, in an installment of the “Talking History Lecture Series.” After the performance, Cameron will join Rollison’s 21st-century descendant Helen Casey-Rutland for an open discussion of living history.

The special programming will wrap up on Feb. 25 with “After Angelo,” a one-day event honoring the legacy of one of the first African women mentioned by name in the historical record at Jamestown. The day will feature an afternoon celebrating African American culture and heritage, including a performance by Hampton Roads singer and songwriter Akeylah Simone and a display of African American artwork.

During February, visitors can also explore several permanent exhibits showcasing African and African American history. Jamestown Settlement has permanent exhibition galleries featuring period artifacts, immersive films and interactive exhibits that share historical accounts of the first recorded West Central Africans to Virginia in 1619, the development of the transatlantic slave trade and the evolution of African American culture in the 17th century.

Visitors to the American Revolution Museum at Yorktown can learn about both well-known and little-known African and African American participants in the Revolutionary War, from soldiers to spies to scientists.

The Jamestown Settlement and American Revolution Museum at Yorktown is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Jamestown Settlement is located on Route 31 just southwest of Williamsburg and the American Revolution Museum at Yorktown is located at 200 Water Street in Yorktown.

Admission tickets can be purchased online or in person.