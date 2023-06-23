WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — In a sea of gray uniforms a little tow-haired girl rushed the field at West Point to snatch a cap at the 2010 graduation ceremony. When she got one she also found a note inside.

The five year old couldn’t read yet, so a young cadet read it to her.

“I remember feeling so encouraged, surrounded by the cadets, even at that young age I could see myself – this is something I want to do,” Kathryn Miller remembers.

That day and that note set a course for Kathryn.

She excelled in academics and athletics at Jamestown High School. That where we first met her and told the story of her determination to return to West Point as a cadet herself.

It was then she showed us the hat she kept for inspiration and told us about the note from Brittany.

The two never met until this week, when 10 On Your Side connected the dots.

With a big smile on her face, Kathryn told Brittany Fearnside the following:

“Just, thank you for the encouragement you gave me in that little note that it might not have seemed like a big thing at the time,” Kathryn said, “but it had a huge impact on me, so I’m so grateful.”

Neither woman remembers exactly what that note said, but Brittany said it was probably something about how much she enjoyed her time at West Point, all the friends she made and her excitement to serve in the Army.

“I’m very impressed by you, I’m very excited for you,” she told Kathryn.

Kathryn reports for cadet training next week and asked Brittany, “Any words you might have for preparing for those six weeks?”

Her answer, “Any opportunity that you can find to bring a little humor to it will make it more enjoyable – and its ok to laugh once in awhile.”

Brittany’s words, in person this time, gave Kathryn new inspiration.

“And now I know that you are going to write the coolest letter on your hat and then kismet or karma in 10 or 15 years, you’ll be having the same conversation,” Brittany said.

It’s a true example of the strong fabric of the long gray line, a phrase used to describe the succession of officers educated at the academy and the cadets like Kathryn, who soon will proudly put on the gray uniform.