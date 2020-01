WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — The James City County Police Department is searching for a group of individuals suspected of stealing from unlocked cars.

The crime took place in the Windmill Medows subdivision on Jan 22 between midnight and 4 a.m.

If you have seen something suspicious, please call Investigator Jason Slodysko at 757-259-5161 or through email at Jason.slodysko@jamescitycountyva.gov. Make sure to refer to case number 20000204.