James City County to consider adding cameras to school buses

Williamsburg

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Leaders in James City County plan to take up the issue of school bus safety at a meeting Tuesday night.

The County Board of Supervisors is holding a public hearing to talk about adding cameras to buses.

The meeting in James City County starts at 5 p.m. Tuesday at 101 Mounts Bay Road.

The public will get a chance to learn more about the ordinance, which would allow the Williamsburg/James City County Public Schools Division to install a video monitoring system on its school buses. Those cameras would be able to capture images of vehicles that illegally pass the buses.

Chesapeake recently passed a similar measure for its city schools.

