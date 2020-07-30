James City County Police: Officer shoots dog after being bitten

JAMES CITY Co., Va. (WAVY) — An officer was taken to a local hospital Wednesday morning after they were bit by a dog while serving papers in James City County.

According to a spokeswoman, the officer was at a residence on Judy Drive serving the papers out of York County sometime around 8:50 a.m. After knocking on the front door, they say a dog crawled out from under the trailer and bit one of the officers on their wrist.

Police say they tried to calm the dog down and the dog started to walk away, but then came back aggressively showing its teeth.

Thats when one officer says they shot the dog and an animal control officer stepped in.

The officer was taken to a local hospital to be treated for the bite wound and has since been released, a spokeswoman says.

As of 5:30 p.m. Wednesday evening, police did not have an update on the dog’s condition.

Stay with WAVY.com for any updates in this incident.