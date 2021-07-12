James City County police looking for missing 24-year-old woman

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — James City County police are looking for a 24-year-old woman who is missing “under voluntary circumstances” but is considered endangered.

Police are looking for 24-year-old Brianna Rettig.

She was last seen on foot around 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of Jolly Pond Road.

“Rettig is believed to be missing under voluntary circumstances and may be in need of assistance which qualifies her as being endangered. She is not considered a danger to the public,” police said.

Anyone with information on Rettig’s whereabouts is asked to call James City County police at 757-566-0112.

