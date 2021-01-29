James City County Police investigate after a home was ransacked in the Windsor Forest neighborhood

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating a residential burglary in the 100 block of Seton Hill Road in the Windsor Forest neighborhood.

The James City County Police Department said sometime between Jan. 22 at 2:30 p.m. and Jan. 25 at 9:40 a.m. an unknown suspect(s) forced entry into an unoccupied home.

Police said the entire home was ransacked and electronics and tableware were stolen.

Detectives are asking the public to alert them if they saw anything suspicious or have a home security video camera system, including doorbell cameras that may have captured the suspect(s) or vehicle(s).

You can contact investigator Tim Renwick at 757-259-5164 or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Tips may also be submitted online using p3tips.com.

