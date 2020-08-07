James City County family loses everything in Isaias

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – A James City County family narrowly escaped their home during Tuesday morning’s storm.

“It just happened so quick,” said victim Jeanie Bailey.

When Tropical Storm Isaias blew through Hampton Roads, it left its mark on Bailey’s home.

“Everything was gone in a matter of seconds,” Bailey added.

Most of the Baileys were asleep. Jeanie was next to her 9-year-old daughter. Her 17-year-old son Caleb was sleeping in the living room. Her fiancé had just stepped outside to move his car.

“My fiancé stepped out onto the porch and that’s when it came down and hit him,” Bailey said.

Jeanie Bailey’s fiancé was hit by a giant tree from next door. He was badly injured but will recover.

“The tree came and hit,” added Caleb Bailey. “I was in shock.”

Limbs and leaves stuck through the ceiling. A chunk of the roof was gone.

“It completely opened it up and you could see the sky and the rain,” Jeanie Bailey said.

Everyone was able to get out safely.

“t’s just very hard to take in,” Caleb Bailey added.

But even though storm is gone, the damage done still lingers.

”It’s just disappointing, because everything we worked for is just gone,” Caleb Bailey said.

“It’s hard, because you don’t think something like this can happen to you,” Jeanie Bailey added.

The Baileys lost everything. They called around, but can’t seem to find help.

“Virginia has not been there,” Jeanie said. “It has not helped us in anyway.”

The family did have renter’s insurance, but canceled last month. They have also been hit hard by the pandemic. Money has been tight and had to make a choice whether to keep the insurance or pay the electricity bill.

Jeanie Bailey isn’t sure what the family is going to do next. The family has set up a couple fundraisers on Facebook and GoFundMe to help get back on its feet.

“I have two children and for me not to be able to put a roof over their heads is my biggest concern and my biggest worry,” Jeanie Bailey said.

