James City County also had tornado from Isaias, weather service says

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A tornado touched down in the Governor’s Land area of James City County on Tuesday, causing multiple trees to fall but no reported injuries.

The tornado was one of several reported throughout the region due to tropical storm Isaias. Other local spots hit were Courtland, Suffolk and Gloucester County in Virginia, and Bertie County in North Carolina, where at least two people were killed by two tornadoes.

No fatalities due to Isaias had been reported in Virginia as of Tuesday afternoon.

Possible tornado locations (via National Weather Service)

James City County officials say a waste water lift station in Governor’s Land sustained damage, but remained operational and water quality wasn’t affected.

The National Weather Service was set to be in the area on Tuesday to survey the site. A tornado touched down in the Norge area of James City County back in 2018, damaging 14 homes but no one was injured.

(Photo courtesy: James City County)

(Photo courtesy: James City County)

(Photo courtesy: James City County)

