WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – The James City County Police Department is looking to identify a suspect who stole debit cards.

On February 26, a Hampton resident called the police reporting their bank cards had been stolen earlier that day from their workplace.

The suspect went to the Williamsburg Premium Outlets and used the stolen cards at the Rite Aid and Food Lion across the street, spending hundreds of dollars.

Red Ford Edge (Courtesy: JCCPD/Food Lion Management) Suspect accused of stealing debit card ( Courtesy: JCCPD/Food Lion Management)

The suspect appears to be a Black man and was driving a red Ford Edge.