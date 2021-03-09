Issue with HVAC causes evacuation at Hornsby Middle in Williamsburg; students can retrieve belongings this week

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Officials with Williamsburg-James City County Public Schools say Hornsby Middle School was evacuated shortly before its planned early dismissal due to smoke coming from a belt in the HVAC system.

School division spokeswoman Eileen Cox said the students were evacuated around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, about 15 minutes ahead of the early dismissal time.

Staff decided to send students home from outside instead of having them reenter the building. At the time, firefighters hadn’t given the all-clear to return inside, Cox said.

Students left their belongings at school. Parents have been notified that they can pick up the belongings any time between 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday or 8:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

No injuries were reported from the incident.