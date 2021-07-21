Inmate dies in custody of Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Officials say an inmate has died while in the custody of the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail Wednesday morning.

According to a release from VPRJ, an officer assigned to a direct supervision housing unit noticed an inmate “in medical distress” and reported a medical emergency.



VPRJ Officers and medical staff responded inside the facility and began life-saving measures, including

CPR and the use of an AED prior to the arrival of EMS and James City County Police, the release said.

Despite exhaustive efforts from authorities, the inmate was pronounced dead.



Officials say the still-unidentified inmate was committed to VPRJ in early March.



The remains of the inmate have been transferred to the Office of the Medical Examiner for autopsy.



Officials say the inmate’s death remains an open investigation.