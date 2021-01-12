Injuries reported after multi-vehicle crash in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Injuries have been reported after a multi-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in Williamsburg.
Authorities have blocked off all lanes at Merrimac Trail and Armstrong Drive, in Carver Gardens, to allow for a helicopter to land, per the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office.
Virginia State Police dispatch said the call came in at 8:31 a.m., but no other details were available. 10 On Your Side has reached out for more information from police.
