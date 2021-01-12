Injuries reported after multi-vehicle crash in Williamsburg

Williamsburg
Posted: / Updated:

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Injuries have been reported after a multi-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in Williamsburg.

Authorities have blocked off all lanes at Merrimac Trail and Armstrong Drive, in Carver Gardens, to allow for a helicopter to land, per the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office.

Virginia State Police dispatch said the call came in at 8:31 a.m., but no other details were available. 10 On Your Side has reached out for more information from police.

Latest News

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10