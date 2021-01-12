Injuries reported after multi-vehicle crash in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Williamsburg just launched an online dashboard that lets residents follow the progress of the COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

The dashboard is an extension of the online hub launched in March that allowed the public tofollow global, national, state, and local information and resources.

It can be found by clicking on the main image on the city’s website at williamsburgva.gov.

“The City understands that now more than ever, information that is current and reliable isparamount,” City Manager Andrew O. Trivette said. “The newly revamped dashboard is a location where you can find much of the information you need and links to other sources for the information you want.”

The dashboard includes a vaccine tracker for deployment in the Peninsula Health District,which includes the city, James City County, and York County; the data is aggregated frominformation provided by the Virginia Department of Health.

The dashboard will also include weekly updates with information specific to city residents.