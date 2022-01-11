Injured bald eagle found near dead raccoon on Williamsburg roadway

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — A bald eagle was found injured in the roadway Tuesday afternoon, Williamsburg Police say.

According to police, the bird was found in the 300 block of Richmond Road at the city limits. A specific time on when the bird was found has not been released.

It is still unclear whether the bird was struck by a car, however, police say it was found on the road near a dead raccoon.

Officials contacted members of Tidewater Wildlife Rescue to rescue the eagle and bring it to a rehab facility.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the bird’s current condition and the extent of its injuries.