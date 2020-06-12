In Colonial Williamsburg, Jamestown High School seniors make the best of a bad situation

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Thursday in Colonial Williamsburg, Jamestown High School seniors were making the best of a bad situation.

When COVID-19 hit, the bottom dropped out of the remainder of their school year and graduation ceremonies were canceled.

For students and parents alike, it was a punch in the gut.

“You’ve been looking forward to senior year for your whole high school experience and to know that you don’t get the whole traditional sense, it’s pretty heartbreaking,” said senior Meghan Buffkin.

“It was kind of heartbreaking, you know, that he couldn’t walk across the stage the way I walked across the stage,” said parent Marques Deloach.

So Williamsburg-James City County Publis Schools decided to take this show on the road, in the form of a graduation parade.

Parents and well-wishers lined Duke of Gloucester Street and it appeared to be a crowd pleaser.

“They did the best that they could do in a really hard situation. This car parade is great, I hope it becomes a tradition. The kids are so excited, they get to decorate their cars and come out,” parent Rhondelle Williams said.

“I felt like they were doing a great job of turning something that wasn’t the best situation into a fun, unique situation for our graduates,” parent Melanie Buffkin said.

And with 2020 not winning any prizes so far, these young adults will have a memory they’ll never forget.

“Actually I’m ok with it, I think it’s kind of cool because it’s not something that everyone gets to do, and it probably won’t happen again,” said senior Sophie Thacker-Gwaltney.

After all, it’s not everyone that gets a parade in their honor before they hit their 20s.

