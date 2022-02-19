Historic Williamsburg colonial-era school for Black children receives $5 million grant

FILE- This early 1900s photo provided by the The Colonial Williamsburg Foundation shows the front of the Dudley Digges House in its original location on Prince George Street, in Williamsburg, Va. The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation has given a $5-million boost to efforts to preserve the colonial-era schoolhouse where enslaved and free Black children were taught in Virginia, officials announced Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. (Courtesy of John D. Rockefeller Jr. Library/The Colonial Williamsburg Foundation via AP, File)

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY/AP) — A foundation has given a $5 million boost to efforts to preserve a colonial-era schoolhouse where enslaved and free Black children were taught in Virginia.

The money comes from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation. The philanthropy is in the midst of funding similar projects across the country to promote greater representation of historically forgotten communities.

The Bray School educated hundreds of Black children from 1760 to 1774 in Williamsburg. It is believed to be the only remaining Colonial-era building in the country that was dedicated to the education of Black children.

The structure is currently located on the campus of William & Mary but will be moved a few blocks away to Colonial Williamsburg.

“The Bray School Project will help us tell a more complete story of our nation’s complex history of race, religion and education,” said Cliff Fleet, president and CEO of Colonial Williamsburg. “This is particularly important today as our country navigates its way through these divisive times. We are very grateful to the Mellon Foundation and President Elizabeth Alexander for enabling us to partner with our colleagues at William & Mary to develop meaningful public programs while relocating and restoring this historic structure in time for the 250th anniversary of the Bray School’s closing in 2024.”

Officials say restoring and moving the school will allow the building to function as a monument honoring the more than 400 enslaved and free Black children who were instructed at the school prior to the American Revolution.

The university and living history museum are working together on the building’s restoration and the upcoming move.

“For far too long, crucial voices have been missing from the stories we tell about William & Mary’s past — and that of our nation,” said W&M President Katherine A. Rowe. “We are grateful for the opportunity to listen to the voices of Bray School students and their families through sustained research and to amplify their stories for all to hear. Thanks to the Mellon Foundation’s support and our partnership with Colonial Williamsburg, we can learn from those stories, acknowledge historical injustices and work toward a more inclusive future.”

Previously, researchers from Colonial Williamsburg and W&M announced they had identified the original Williamsburg Bray School. It will be relocated several blocks to Colonial Williamsburg’s Historic Area at the intersection of Francis and South Nassau streets to become the Foundation’s 89th original 18th-century building, and the first restored by the Foundation since the 1960s.

“Through their transformational Monuments Project, the Mellon Foundation’s grant will greatly advance our efforts to restore the Bray School,” said Ronald L. Hurst, Colonial Williamsburg Carlisle H. Humelsine chief curator and vice president for museums, preservation and historic resources. “The restored structure will become a key interpretive venue for onsite guests, ensuring that previously untold stories will contribute to an ongoing reexamination of our past and present, and reflection on our future.”

Investigation and stabilization of the Bray School structure will take place in 2022, as will site prep at its future location. The building will be moved in late 2022 or early 2023. Plans call for the restoration to be completed by fall 2024.