Historic Triangle Recreational Facilities Authority votes to begin soliciting bids for new regional sports complex

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — The Historic Triangle Recreational Facilities Authority (HTRFA) has voted unanimously to begin soliciting bids for a regional sports facility.

The HTRFA, which is made up of members of the three Historic Triangle localities — the chief executive and one additional staff member of the three localities, voted Wednesday. The Historic Triangle localities have been pursuing a regional indoor sports complex since 2014.



The group will begin soliciting bids for a regional sports facility through the Public-Private Education Facilities and Infrastructure Act (PPEA). The group is tasked with leasing the property, procuring the construction and financing for the project, and managing the operations of the facility once it has been constructed.

In 2021, all three localities committed to forming the Authority, which began its monthly meetings in January and launched the PPEA process.

The new facility is planned for land near the Colonial Williamsburg Visitor Center.

The city estimates that a $45-million facility could be financed through a yearly $1.2-million commitment from Williamsburg, $1.2 million from the authority and $5 million one-time payment from the Greater Williamsburg Tourism Council.



The PPEA process will allow HTRFA to have a preference for the design and building of the facility and to negotiate the contract. The Authority has already received two unsolicited proposals for the facility.



In 2019, the Williamsburg City Council approved a grant application from the Williamsburg Hotel & Motel Association that served as a catalyst for project advancement.