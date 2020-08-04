Historic Triangle braces for impacts of Isaias

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — While flooding may not be as much of a concern in the Historic Triangle as it is in places like Norfolk, officials and businesses were still doing their part Monday to prepare for Isaias.

Isaias restrengthened into a Category 1 hurricane Monday evening before making landfall in the Carolinas. It was expected to weaken after that as it moved north into Virginia and other mid-Atlantic states.

In downtown Williamsburg, restaurant owners were following the advice of officials, making sure all loose outdoor items were secure before the storm’s arrival. Umbrellas and tables were removed from their spots on Prince George Street and Duke of Gloucester Street.

Securing those outdoor items was a little extra work this year for some businesses because of all the outdoor dining that’s been created during the coronavirus pandemic.

Colonial Williamsburg also secured some swinging lanterns and signs with ropes Monday to prevent them from damage during high winds and rain that will arrive Tuesday morning.

HAPPENING NOW @colonialwmsburg has removed all the tables and umbrellas that have lined Duke of Gloucester st. to allow for outdoor dining in @WilliamsburgGov. Spokesperson says it will return when #TropicalStormIsaias leaves the area. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/dmdGJKi4Q5 — Brett Hall (@BrettHNews) August 3, 2020

In other areas across the Historic Triangle, 10 On Your Side saw people getting their boats out of the water ahead of Isaias’ arrival.

In James City County, the concern isn’t so much about flooding, but more about damage from trees.

Tropical Storm Michael toppled some trees onto houses in Eastern Virginia in 2018 — some of which was caused by an EF-1 tornado.

James City County Fire Chief Ryan Ashe says if a tornado warning is issued as a result of Isaias, residents should have a readiness kit ready to go in the room where they plan to take shelter.

