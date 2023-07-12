WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — A hiring event will be held in Williamsburg on Tuesday, July 18. The event will be hosted by the Hampton Roads Workforce Council.

Companies from various industries will be on site to connect with job seekers. Some of the positions companies are seeking to fill include, community support, housekeepers, food service, direct support associates, maintenance techs and waterworks jobs.

The event will be held on the Historic Triangle Campus of Virginia Peninsula Community College, located at 4601 Opportunity Way. The event will be in room HT 110.

Those interested can register by sending an email to tevans@theworkforcecouncil.org.