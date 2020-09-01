Heavy traffic expected at James Blair Middle in Williamsburg for laptop distribution

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Williamsburg Police say drivers should expect heavier-than-usual traffic around James Blair Middle School this week.

The traffic will be generated by families and students picking up their division-issued laptops for virtual learning this fall semester.

The distribution started Monday and will run through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Police ask drivers avoid the area of Longhill Road, Ironbound Road and Richmond Road around James Blair this week, if possible.

