Heavy traffic expected at James Blair Middle in Williamsburg for laptop distribution

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Williamsburg Police say drivers should expect heavier-than-usual traffic around James Blair Middle School this week.
The traffic will be generated by families and students picking up their division-issued laptops for virtual learning this fall semester.
The distribution started Monday and will run through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Police ask drivers avoid the area of Longhill Road, Ironbound Road and Richmond Road around James Blair this week, if possible.
