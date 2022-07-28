WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – If you see a large police presence near Matthew Whaley Elementary School on Friday, July 29, there is probably no need to be concerned.

The Williamsburg Police Department announced it will be conducting practical training exercises at the school on Scotland Street.

Residents may hear simulated gunfire being used during the training.

The elementary school parking lot will be blocked off and the school will be closed to visitors.

A second training day is scheduled at the same location on August 5.